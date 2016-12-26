Your Horoscope: December 28, 2016-January 3, 2017

By Denise Guzzardo

This week

Happy New Year everyone. I can’t speak for anyone else but I can honestly say I will be grateful when 2016 is officially over. In 1974 my mother made an odd comment at the breakfast table after my father had been killed in a car accident. She said, “I hate even numbered years.” I asked her why, and she replied with, “they always bring unexpected deaths.” I spent the last 42 years trying to make a liar out of her but found her statement to be true, time after time. We’ve lost so many talented and loving individuals this year including our little dog Buddy. I’m looking forward to a fresh start for myself as well as all of you. The new moon is December 29 in rooted Capricorn. Allow yourself this time to focus on your long-term goals, keep a low profile and avoid fuzzy or delusional ideas. Be mindful of overindulgence and addiction during this time frame, make healthy choices.

Aries

It takes every kind of people, to make the world go round. Keep that in mind this week as you venture into the New Year. Many of you will feel the urge to keep your New Year’s celebration to a minimal extravagance, which will be wise considering the planetary activity. Enjoy the comforts of your home with those that are near and dear to you. Focus on your goals for 2017, Aries.

Taurus

You may feel a bit overwhelmed with legal documents and paperwork now. Take your time and work your way through this slowly and meticulously. In the end this will pay off in your favor. You’re beginning to get back to your old self and as a result of this energy you’re drawing to you invitations to socialize. Accept offers from those tried and true friends to get out and about. You won’t regret it, Taurus.

Gemini

Your sensitivity towards others is recognized during this rather bumpy Mercury retrograde ride and appreciated. Mercury is your ruling planet, so it can present some complicated aspects to deal with. However, it can also provide you with a stealth learning curve, allowing you the information you need to get ahead of the game. Keep your ear to the ground at this time; useful information is about to arrive, Gemini.

Cancer

There appears to be a tremendous focus on family matters at this time. You may be placed in a position where you need to rise above the normal call of duty in order to help someone else. You seem to know exactly what to say to soothe the shattered nerves of a loved one at this time. Financial aspect begin to improve during this time frame. Make the most of these active energies this week, Cancer.

Leo

Your intuition is working overtime as you notice another attempting to balance in the throws of addiction or emotional distress. This is an ongoing struggle for this individual and your tender words may be just what this person needs to hear now. Trust the universe and let spirit speak through you. A change in vehicle may be on the horizon as well. Don’t grab the first thing you see. Take your time and shop for a practical mode of transportation, Leo.

Virgo

Travel plans are in the midst and you may even be mixing business with pleasure in the weeks to come. There will certainly be accolades arriving shortly for a job well done. A family member that you have been worried about will begin to take a stronger stance with their physical as well as emotional state. Nothing will please you more, Virgo.

Libra

Past relationship issues could come to the surface this week. However, it appears to bring some closure or validation for you at this time. You have the clarity to move forward now knowing that this was what the universe intended. Finances are on the upswing and it appears that you do not have to draw blood to obtain it these days. Working smarter not harder is the name of the game. You have finally figured this out, Libra.

Scorpio

Exciting information you receive this week could bring tears of joy. Even though you have kept the faith, fear and doubt may have occasionally crept in. Your worries are finally over. Try not to look under rocks for new ones now, take a break from it all. Midweek offers a job opportunity or a career change for some of you. Follow up on leads and expect the unexpected at this time, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Love relationships require some attention at this time. You can no longer overlook a problem that has been a reoccurring issue. This will not go away on its own, confronting this situation head on will give you the best results. It is a make it or break it time frame for love. Shoving your head in the sand is not going to help matters any. However, if you have found your relationship is being negatively affected by alcohol or drugs you may need to leave it behind for good. The substance or the relationship, Sag.

Capricorn

Your head may still be spinning from the past holiday’s confusion and miscommunication. Remember, there are two sides to every story. Try not to be so quick to weigh in verbally until you have all of the facts presented to you. Then slowly but surely see what you can do to begin to mend these fences. By week’s end finances are on a better track, Capricorn.

Aquarius

Finally my little Aquarius friends are beginning to see a romantic shift come into view. Nothing but lessons and more lessons have been on the table regarding love the past two years. Now there are options as well as the opportunities to balance your personal life. That annoying burr under your saddle pad will be removed from your realm shortly. The universe is weighing the scales in your favor, Aquarius.

Pisces

You will find yourself favored and backed by an unexpected source at this time. Someone has taken a shine to you and wants you to grow and develop beyond your wildest imagination. You present yourself well and those in the know recognize your tenacity and charisma. The sky is the limit now, be open for the love and respect that is available to you now at this time, Pisces.