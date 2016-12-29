From WNIJ | The Pentagon Papers: Secrets, lies and leaks

From the Center for Investigative Reporting’s (CIR) Reveal program heard on 89.5 WNIJ, here’s an in-depth look at the leaking and publication of the Pentagon Papers. At the center of the episode are two guys who have a knack for being in the room when history gets made: Robert J. Rosenthal and Daniel Ellsberg.

Reveal looks at Ellsberg’s decision to release the Pentagon Papers, the Department of Defense’s secret history of the Vietnam War. CIR also pulls back the curtain on the decisions made by The New York Times in publishing the papers, and the evolving reaction of the Nixon White House.