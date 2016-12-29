RPD accepting apps for 2017 Citizens Police Academy

The Rockford Police Department is currently accepting applications for its Spring 2017 Citizens Police Academy. The 8-week academy will run every Tuesday from 6-8:30 p.m. from February 28-April 18, 2017 at Rockford Police District Station 2 located at 1410 Broadway. Graduation will be held April 25, 2017.

The mission of the Citizens Police Academy is to build cooperative relationships between citizens and the police through training and education. The police academy produces a network of informed citizens who can return to their neighborhoods to organize, encourage and mobilize others, and to partner with police in reducing crime in Rockford. The course curriculum includes sessions on patrol operations, 911 center operations, community policing, crime prevention through environmental design, crime analysis, criminal law, and city ordinances, among others. Interested citizens must be 18 years of age or older to participate.

Since the academy’s inception in 2009, the Rockford Police Department has trained more than 200 citizens and has 32 active police volunteers.

For more information and to print out an application go to rockfordil.gov/police. Applications can also be obtained at the Public Safety Building.

–Staff report