CEANCI hosts Business and Information Technology Round Table, Jan. 27

The Career Education Associates of North Central Illinois (CEANCI) will host its fourth annual Business and Information Technology Round Table on Friday, January 27 from 9 a.m. to noon at Rockford Country Club, 2500 Oxford St.

The purpose of a Round Table is to create the curriculum framework and content of high school career and technical programs (CTE), and develop a workforce with a specific skill set that aligns to local industry needs. The January 27 event will focus on accounting, entrepreneurship, clerical/administrative assistant, web development, graphic arts and consumer education.

Businesses are asked to participate in discussions with career and technical high school teachers about specific occupation skill sets (essential, foundation, and soft skills), emerging industry trends, occupations in high demand, industry-recognized credentials, and career ladder information.

Based on Round Table conversations our local businesses have identified a need for employee responsibility. To that end, CEANCI recently launched the “Be Here Now” initiative on November 1, 2016. This initiative includes attendance tracking and reporting and a speaker bureau that talks to high school students about the importance of attendance.

CEANCI supports career and technical education programs that serve high school students in 14 high schools. CEANCI also supports CTE instructors and collaborates with business and higher learning to provide services to the ongoing improvement of student achievement.

To participate in the Business and Information Technology Round Table, please contact Beth Mead, CEANCI, at 815-921-1650, or email b.mead@rockvalleycollege.edu.

–Staff report