Children’s Safe Harbor awarded CFNIL grant

Children’s Safe Harbor is proud to announce that we have received a $4,857 grant for the “Safety and Security for our Communities’ Children” project. The grant was awarded by the Dr. Louis & Violet Rubin Fund of the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois (CFNIL).

The funds that were awarded for this project will help Children’s Safe Harbor bolster its current safety and security practices for parents and children who use the agency for safe child exchange services by upgrading our security equipment and helping cover the cost of pre-existing security measures. Families utilizing our services rely on us to be able to provide safety at a very vulnerable time and with these funds we will be able to meet their needs even better than before.

Executive Director, Megan Brechon, is thrilled that Children’s Safe Harbor has been awarded these funds. She stated, “This kind of community support is so important. It sends a message to those we serve that you are worthy of safety! With these funds we will be able to improve the security mechanisms that we already have in place in a proactive and meaningful way.”

This service is particularly important to this community because of the continued struggle we face related to the prevalence of domestic violence. Domestic violence is the number one call to law enforcement in the Rockford area. Additionally, separation is the most dangerous time for victims who have experience domestic violence. All the families who utilize our services are post-separation and therefore need increased protection.

Children’s Safe Harbor’s mission is to lessen the harmful effects of domestic violence for both adult and child victims by creating a visitation exchange program that is a safe and supportive environment in which abusive behavior is acknowledged while promoting relationships between parents and children without risk of fear, intimidation and post-separation abuse. The agency started providing exchange services in 2009 through the hard work of committed individuals in the community, including our board chair the Honorable Judge Rosemary Collins, who recognized the need in our community.

The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois has been a regional leader in philanthropy since 1953, CFNIL serves as a catalyst for giving in order to attract, grow, and preserve an endowment for the needs of Northern Illinois. Since its founding CFNIL has granted for than $60 million for charitable purposes.

–Children’s Safe Harbor