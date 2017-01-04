Top Cut, CASA team up for charity

Top Cut Comics will be hosting the 2nd annual Forest City Community Cup Charity Event benefitting CASA at their location on Alpine and Harrison. The event is scheduled to take place January 21 at 10 a.m.

Stephan Ruszczak, owner of Top Cut Comics, stated, “Last year’s event was a huge success; we raised over $1,000 for the previous charity! The goal of this event is to raise over $2,000 for CASA while providing a fun and exciting event to showcase that gaming is not only fun but also educational.”

Taryn Marko, program director at CASA, said, “Kids represented by CASA have a lot stacked against them. While we try, foster care is very different than living with your own parents. Many kids miss out on the little things in life like spending the night at a friend’s house or staying after school to get involved in clubs or sports. When the team from Forest City Community Cup chose CASA as their beneficiary for this year’s event we were ecstatic to get involved. This is a wonderful way to help our CASA kids feel like a kid and show them that you never stop playing fun games, even after you grow up. Being a part of this event will help more of our area’s children be assigned to an advocate so that each child has a trained adult in their corner, making sure they have all that they deserve.”

The Forest City Community Cup Charity Event will have multiple ways for people to show their support. The event will have a donation prized Magic the Gathering Tournament, a Silent Auction, as well as a raffled giveaway. All net proceeds from this event will benefit CASA.

For more information about the event visit topcutcentral.com/FCC.

–CASA & Top Cut Comics