21st Annual Stateline Fruit and Vegetable Growers Conference announced for Rockford

Area fruit and vegetable growers will be able to hear about seasonal crop and pest updates this February at the 21st Annual Stateline Fruit and Vegetable Growers Conference in Rockford.

“Our regional fruit and vegetable farms depend on campus resources and information to make the right decision in preparing for their upcoming season. University of Illinois Extension specialists will join us yet again this year to provide valuable updates on diseases, insects, and production practices”, said Grant McCarty, Local Foods and Small Farms Educator and Times contributor.

“We’ll also be joined by Dr. Marty Williams from the University ofIllinois who will give a keynote on sweet corn production and research.”

The 21st Annual Stateline Fruit and Vegetable Growers Conference will be held on Monday, February 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Midway Village, 6799 Guilford Road.

The registration fee is $40 per person, $30 for additional employees of the same farm. This includes a keynote, choice of three breakouts, lunch, and handouts. An early-bird discount of $5 per person for all participants who register before January 20 is available.

To register or for more information, visit the University of Illinois Extension website, web.extension.illinois.edu/jsw, or call 815-986-4357.

–Staff report