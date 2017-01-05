Kossow not guilty but insane in son’s death

ROCKFORD — A northern Illinois judge has found a Rockford woman not guilty by reason of insanity in the stabbing death of her 8-year-old son.

Judge John Lowry made the ruling Thursday in Jody Kossow’s case, citing psychiatric reports that found she was criminally insane when she stabbed Thomas to death in September 2013. Psychiatrists who examined her said she thought witchcraft was involved in her son’s birth and he was a danger to the family. The boy was found stabbed multiple times in the driveway of their home.

A hearing is planned to determine if Kossow will be committed to a state psychiatric facility.

Prosecutors had said Kossow understood what she was doing when she got a knife from the kitchen and used it to stab the boy.

