New law aimed at reducing Illinois’ teacher shortage

CARBONDALE — Supporters say a new Illinois law will help alleviate a teacher shortage, particularly in rural areas.

Gov. Bruce Rauner signed a measure Friday that will make it easier for teachers who move to Illinois to transfer a teaching license, provided the state they move from has comparable licensing requirements. It also reduces state requirements for people with four-year college degrees who want to be substitute teachers.

The bill passed both chambers of the Illinois Legislature unanimously this year.

Carbondale Community High School Superintendent Steve Murphy says administrators and other support staff often have to cover classrooms because the district can’t find qualified substitutes.

State Rep. Tim Butler of Springfield says the law addresses what was “a top issue” for school administrators in his district.

