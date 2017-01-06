World Series trophy to Rockford, Freeport this weekend

The Cubs Trophy Tour, presented by State Farm, is headed to Freeport and Rockford, giving fans the opportunity to see and take photos with the 2016 World Series Trophy Sunday.

“We’re excited to share our cherished trophy with fans this offseason as we celebrate such a historic World Series Championship,” said Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts. “We can’t wait for our fans to experience the joy of seeing this piece of history in person.”

Fans can follow the Cubs on Twitter and Instagram for specific updates on the Cubs Trophy Tour using the #CubsTrophyTour hashtag. Team updates and fans’ social media posts are also available at cubs.com/trophytour, along with a tentative schedule, highlights and more information about the World Series Trophy.

Times and Locations

Sunday, January 8, Freeport, Illinois, Masonic Temple, 305 W. Stephenson Street, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, January 8, Rockford, Illinois, Rockford IceHogs vs. Chicago Wolves, BMO Harris Bank Center main concourse, 300 Elm St., 3:30-5:30 p.m. (You must have a ticket to enter the venue.)

–Staff report