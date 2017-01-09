Your Horoscope: January 11-17, 2017

By Denise Guzzardo

This week

The full moon January 12 arrives in Cancer but opposes the Capricorn sun. This can challenge the balance between your private life and your public persona. Attempting to balance home and career can be tricky. However, this provides us with an opportunity to look at it with a fresh set of eyes. There is also an emphasis on conditional and unconditional love. Be cautious that you’re not putting conditions on your affection with those you hold near and dear to your heart. Enjoy!

Aries

A lucky break comes your way this week with finance. Take advantage of this aspect and accept this option graciously. Your hard work and determination is beginning to pay off now. Midweek provides a surprise meeting with someone from your past. You feel yourself headed back in time and emotionally nostalgic. Take a moment to acknowledge your progress up to this point in time, Aries.

Taurus

Avoid meddling in the affairs of your family members during this lunar cycle, otherwise there will be consequences for actions taken. Something that seems to be perfectly normal to you will not necessarily resonate with universal law. It would be best to keep your nose to the grindstone. Resolve the household calamities that have been plaguing your own environment and bring them to a completion, Taurus.

Gemini

The perfect solution arrives with housing by the end of January. Although some of you may feel as though you’re pushing it to the 11th hour, it won’t be as complicated as it seems. You already have a shoo-in with a dynamic individual who is willing to help you. Changes needed to be made and the timing is perfect for a fresh start. Romance is working its way to the top of your priorities list. Go for it, Gemini!

Cancer

Opportunities for career advancement will be visible during this lunar cycle. If you’re looking for an upgrade expect to be exposed to that shortly. This would be a great time to spruce up your wardrobe or home. You will come across some fantastic deals if you’re willing to search for the perfect fit. Romance is developing for those who are looking for love, Cancer.

Leo

Be cautious that you haven’t become a victim of manipulation by the mastermind of someone who feels the need to grab the steering wheel of your vehicle in life. When we make a decision to take action, we need to consider how it affects everyone involved, not just one particular individual. Our loved ones shouldn’t feel as though they are tied and quartered. If anyone is attempting to sell this idea to you, reconsider it. It takes a village, Leo.

Virgo

An opportunity to resolve a long-standing problem with a friend or sibling will arrive shortly. You can take the high road and put this behind you for good; or you can continue to hide behind it pretending nothing is wrong. I think you will find that once everything is out in the open you will be able to heal this once and for all. A creative project brings you peace and stability, Virgo.

Libra

Financial and emotional restrictions are lifted this week. You can breathe a huge sigh of relief and begin to enjoy the simple things in life again. Family and friends have been waiting for you come out of your shell. There are plenty of opportunities to socialize this week, take advantage of these connections and emotional support. All eyes are on you, Libra.

Scorpio

There are people that are willing to help you move through a complicated emotional entanglement; those with the legal knowledge that can support you with the information you need in the weeks to come. You will be treated fairly with an unconventional platform that came out of the blue as a result of an outside interference. Trust the universe, it will provide you with everything you need, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Try not to worry about your loved ones during this lunar cycle, you have great connections. Those that love and admire you will be more than willing to step up and help you resolve a complicated situation. The idle mind is the Devil’s playground. You’ve done your best to avoid those who have attempted to drag you into their special kind of crazy. The universe has set a precedence and will follow through with swift action shortly. You won’t have to worry about a thing, Sag.

Capricorn

You’ve made it past another huge hurdle. Instead of seeing the glass half empty perhaps you could try to see the glass half full. You may be subconsciously trying to punish yourself from past emotional issues and situations. This will only stand in your way of progress. No matter what you have done in the past you’re entitled to a life filled with opportunities just like everyone else, Capricorn.

Aquarius

Romance appears to be aligning nicely during this lunar cycle, so keep your eyes and ears open. This is a prime time to restructure your financial goals and put them to work for you. You can no longer rest on the “what might arrive” down the road. Explore what you can do now to lighten your load. A friend from the past may resurface at this time. Allow this to heal itself, Aquarius.

Pisces

You are in need of a break so that you can restructure your long-term goals. A constant negative chatter from another may have caused an unknown negative effect on you as well. Once you’re able to connect with your own inner voice you can see things in a different light. A job opportunity arrives from an unexpected source, Pisces.