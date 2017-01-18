Times owner, publisher Frank Schier passes away at 62
Frank Schier, the longtime owner, publisher and editor of The Rock River Times, has passed away at the age of 62.
Schier was co-founder of the Rockford Area Music Industry awards; the River District Association; and the Rock River National Water Trail.
A former board member at Rockford College, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in English in 1988, Schier was a renowned reader and collector of rare books, and published his own collection of poetry in 1982, Splitting Hairs.
Schier was diagnosed with lung and brain cancer last fall and was receiving treatment at the University of Wisconsin hospital in Madison at the time of his death.
The staff of The Times wants to thank our longtime friend and boss, and wishes to reassure our readers that the paper will continue to fill its role as the Voice of the Community.
–Shane Nicholson, Managing Editor
7 thoughts on “Times owner, publisher Frank Schier passes away at 62”
Frank, As a reader I can tell you that Rockford will miss your honest pursuit of true journalism, a rarity in these times of overt sensationalism. As a citizen we will miss the vast contributions you gave to environmental causes, the River district, politics and humanistic outreach in general. As your friend I will miss the long nights of conversation, drink and fellowship. Rockford just ain’t gonna be da same. How’s that for grammar? Peace now Frank, just peace.
Having known Frank since he returned to Rockford from the Pacific NW, I will miss him in many respects. His larger than life attitude helped make Rockford a better place, especially on the newspaper front. Thanks for everything Frank, I’ll miss you!
I owe a debt of gratitude to Frank. He is responsible for the publication of my first chapbook. He also published my poetry regularly in Rock River Times over the years. Together we used to sponsor the Rock River Poetry contest. He also created Rockford Writers’ Theatre, which performed at many venues. Most of all, I will miss his enthusiasm and wild sense of humor.
Chris Swanberg
I met Frank as he was beginning his journey with TRRT. Long were those nights of literally cutting and pasting (with wax) our first editions. In trade Frank published my travel log “A Path With Heart” over ten years. I will be forever grateful to Frank for inspiring me to begin my own journey in writing. Be well Frank. The world is now a lesser place, but know that you have left your mark as few others have. Bon Voyage
Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is saddened to hear of the community’s loss of this passionate environmental advocate. Personally, I will miss your wry take on about every topic. Keep the rivers clean for us, Frank, and we’ll keep your legacy going here on The Rock!
RIP Frank. The world just became an emptier place. At least you won’t have to endure Trump.
frankie old chap, you were a very live wire, sorry to hear you go..yet i know you still are..going. you were generous and mad! all ways full of something shenanigans and observations. peace out brother!!!