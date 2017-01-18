Times owner, publisher Frank Schier passes away at 62

Frank Schier, the longtime owner, publisher and editor of The Rock River Times, has passed away at the age of 62.

Schier was co-founder of the Rockford Area Music Industry awards; the River District Association; and the Rock River National Water Trail.

A former board member at Rockford College, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in English in 1988, Schier was a renowned reader and collector of rare books, and published his own collection of poetry in 1982, Splitting Hairs.

Schier was diagnosed with lung and brain cancer last fall and was receiving treatment at the University of Wisconsin hospital in Madison at the time of his death.

The staff of The Times wants to thank our longtime friend and boss, and wishes to reassure our readers that the paper will continue to fill its role as the Voice of the Community.

–Shane Nicholson, Managing Editor