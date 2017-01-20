In this Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2014 photo, Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate businessman Bruce Rauner participates in a Republican gubernatorial candidate debate in Springfield Ill. As he runs for governor, Republican billionaire Bruce Rauner can't shake questions about his daughter's admission to an elite Chicago public school where he made a hefty donation. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Rauner extends corporate tax incentive

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a temporary extension of a corporate tax incentive program which has been criticized as expensive and too favorable to large businesses.

The Republican’s action on Friday extends through April the EDGE program — for Economic Development for a Growing Economy.

Rauner supports replacing EDGE with another proposed incentive program which would be less generous.

EDGE provides tax breaks to businesses that create and maintain jobs in Illinois.

Rauner backs a sweetener that gives companies credit for 50 percent of the withholding taxes from jobs created. EDGE gave them 100 percent credit.

Some lawmakers complain that EDGE is too expensive or benefits larger companies over smaller ones.

–Associated Press

