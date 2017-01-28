Transactions: Cubs invite Henderson, Kawasaki to big league camp

CHICAGO — Relief pitcher Jim Henderson and infielder Munenori Kawasaki are among the 24 non-roster players invited to the Chicago Cubs’ big league camp for spring training.

Henderson went 2-2 with a 4.11 ERA in 44 appearances with the New York Mets last year. Kawasaki hit .333 in 14 games with the Cubs.

The World Series champions will hold their first full-squad workout on Feb. 18.

Top prospects Eloy Jimenez and Ian Happ also will report to major league camp.

The list of non-roster invitees was announced on Friday.

Sox and local-boy Bourjos agree to minor league deal

Center fielder Peter Bourjos and the Chicago White Sox have agreed to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to big league camp for spring training.

The speedy Bourjos, a native of nearby Park Ridge, hit .251 with five homers and 23 RBIs in 123 games with Philadelphia last year. He is a .243 career hitter in seven seasons with the Angels, Cardinals and Phillies.

The White Sox have an opening in their outfield after they traded Adam Eaton to Washington over the winter.

