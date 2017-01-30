Your Horoscope: February 1-7, 2017

By Denise Guzzardo

This week

Venus moves into Aries on February 3 creating a “spicy” fresh energy. The thrill is in the chase, so don’t allow yourself to get caught quite yet. Immerse yourself in the luxury of this dynamic transition and brace yourself for unexpected surprises. Venus in Aries can also invoke an abrupt, coarse dialogue. It seems to roll off the tongue and arrives out of nowhere with harsh remarks. Watch your tongue and be open, caring and gracious with those that you hold near and dear to your heart. Enjoy!

Aries

You may find yourself feeling extremely uneasy and emotional during this time frame. Make sure you’re getting the rest you need to endure it. The answers you’ve been searching for arrive from an unlikely source. Timing is everything; you weren’t in a position to embrace the full story until now. You will know exactly how to proceed in the weeks to come. Have faith, Aries.

Taurus

An aggravating heath issue for you (or a loved one) needs to be addressed before it becomes a major concern. There is a simple solution. However, if you continue to evade and avoid it your recovery process will be more time consuming. Don’t push the envelope with a family member who may not be as confident with your ideas of perfection. Everyone has their own way of doing things, Taurus.

Gemini

Travel may be on your agenda shortly or a possible new fit with your geographic location. These will be some exciting times as the months progress, and finally you begin to feel as though you are at home. Romance that has been on the back burner will begin to heat up again. A love from your past may be haunting you now as well. Remember, they are in your past for a reason, Gemini.

Cancer

Legal matters will be resolved in your favor shortly. An unexpected financial windfall puts you at the top of your game at this time. A creative idea that you had in the past will manifest now. Timing is everything, take this opportunity to move forward with a career or creative project. This will be the year that this is well received and understood, Cancer.

Leo

Your true intentions will be brought to light in a most unexpected way during this time frame. Make sure that they are fair as well as valuable ones, because the truth will be obvious to those who are observing you. Go within, is this something you really wanted, or are you acting solely on the basis of another’s wishes and ego? Once you drop a pebble in the pond, there will be a rippling effect, Leo.

Virgo

Be very conscious of how you are treating others at this time. Frustrations may be mounting in the workforce or with added responsibilities from an elderly family member. Try not to take this out on a loved one now. They may be spread thin and could lash out unexpectedly. The damage could be irreconcilable and regrets could follow, Virgo.

Libra

The health or emotional well being of a loved one could be weighing heavily on your mind this week. Try not to allow this to affect your physical body if you can help it. Your intuition will guide you through this process with ease. A document that you have been waiting for will arrive soon. This is way more than you expected, Libra.

Scorpio

An answer to a prayer is arriving shortly, allowing you more time and energy with a pet or child. The powers that be are aware of your intentions and will support you with any provisions you require. There will be an increase in financial support arriving once winter rolls into spring. Self-employed or self-contracted opportunities are key, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

You need to delegate your authority out to the proper channels in order to live a free and uncomplicated lifestyle. Saturn has been in your sign since December of 2014. Saturn builds character, once it leaves your sign and moves into Capricorn you will embrace more physical, spiritual and emotional muscle mass than you ever thought you could acquire in a lifetime. You’re on the tail end of the comet now. Ride it like the wind, Sag.

Capricorn

The fear of failure may be creating some turmoil for you or a loved one this week. Make sure that you are purposely seeing the cup half full at this time. You have the ability to draw strength from unexpected sources, like a well that never runs dry. Take a night out on the town to relieve some pressure. Connecting with friends and family is key this week, Capricorn.

Aquarius

Try not to take the behavior of another personally at this time. A withdrawn individual may need some time to process out something stirring deep within them. When they emerge with an answer you will be the first to know. Until then walk wide of this aspect and go to other sources for refreshment. There are plenty of wells to draw from at this time, Aquarius.

Pisces

A change in your appearance will help you feel better about yourself at this time. You’re feeling really cooped up this week, get out and exercise or go to a movie. You’re searching for a distraction so pick a healthy one. A message from an Aries, Leo or Sagittarius woman could put you on the edge of your seat. Legal matters begin to come to a close with financial gain in the mix, Pisces.