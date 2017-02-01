Swedes Caring Canines program seeks new team members

SwedishAmerican’s Caring Canines therapy dog team is recruiting new team members.

The next team audition will be held on February 16 in the Conference Center at SwedishAmerican Hospital, 1401 E. State St. Time slots are available at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. Pre-registration is required.

In order to attend, canine teams must be a registered with a national therapy dog organization. For more information and to register, call Deb Schwarze or Claudia Aschbrenner at 779-696-2166 or send an email to dschwarze@swedishamerican.org.

The first Caring Canine visit took place on September 15, 2010. By the end of 2013 the program had resulted in a total of 29,400 interactions with staff, patients and guests and 2,450 volunteer hours had been given to the program.

Caring Canines teams currently visit patients in several areas of SwedishAmerican Hospital and the Heart Hospital at SwedishAmerican, as well as the Center for Mental Health, SwedishAmerican Medical Center/Belvidere, and the new SwedishAmerican Regional Cancer Center. Additionally, dogs make appearances at various special events.

For more information visit swedishamerican.org/patients_visitors/animal_assisted_therapy.

–SwedishAmerican