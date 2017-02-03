City Market vendor apps open

Vendor applications for the 2017 Rockford City Market and North End Market are now available.

Vendors that submit their applications by March 3 will be eligible for a discounted rate if they are accepted. In order to apply, vendors must go to rockfordcitymarket.com/vendor-application and fill out all of the necessary information.

Vendors must also be able to provide photos of their products and booth set-up to show the application committee. The Rock City Market begins Friday, May 19 and runs through Sept. 29.

And vendors wishing to take part in the Saturday North End Market, beginning May 13, can apply at rockfordcitymarket.com/northend.

All vendors are required to apply, whether they are new to the market or returning vendors from past seasons. Application deadline is April 7 in order to be considered for opening day.

For more information visit the Rockford City Market website.

–Staff report