New bill would let teens join state organ donor registry

SPRINGFIELD — Legislation has been introduced in the Illinois Legislature that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds register for the state’s organ and tissue donor registry.

The legislation has the backing of Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office. It was introduced by state Sen. Mattie Hunter of Chicago and state Rep. Deb Conroy of Villa Park, both Democrats.

The measure would let 16- and 17-year-olds become part of the registry when they register to drive or register for their state identification card. It would amend the Illinois Anatomical Gift Act, which requires those joining the donor registry to be at least age 18.

Those under age 18 who register would give consent to donate their organs and tissues, but only after efforts have been made to contact a parent or guardian.

