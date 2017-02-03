Rauner hires ousted comptroller to new post

CHICAGO — Gov. Bruce Rauner has hired former state Comptroller Leslie Munger to serve as a deputy governor.

Rauner’s office on Friday told The Associated Press that Munger will focus on long-term budgeting and work with human services organizations that have been hit hard by the state budget impasse.

Rauner appointed Munger comptroller in 2015, after Judy Baar Topinka died. The Republican from Lincolnshire lost a re-election bid in November to Democrat Susana Mendoza.

Munger will serve in addition to current Deputy Governor Trey Childress and will earn $135,000 annually, the same amount she made as comptroller.

Rauner’s office says the money was freed up when former Hawaii Gov. Linda Lingle left her $198,000-per-year position on Rauner’s executive staff.

Munger is a former executive with Helene Curtis and served on the board of a non-profit organization.

–Associated Press