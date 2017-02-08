Cubs add more pitching in deal with Royals

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have acquired right-hander Alec Mills from the Kansas City Royals for outfielder Donnie Dewees.

Mills was designated for assignment earlier Wednesday after the Royals signed free agent pitcher Jason Hammel, who played last season for the World Series champion Cubs.

The 25-year-old Mills made his major league debut last year, going 0-0 in three games and giving up five runs in 3 1/3 innings. He was a combined 5-5 with a 3.22 ERA at Triple-A and Double-A.

The 23-year-old Dewees hit a combined .284 with 74 RBIs and 31 steals at two Class A levels.

Lefty David Rollins was designated for assignment by the Cubs to make room for Mills on the 40-man roster. It’s been a busy offseason for the 27-year-old Rollins, who pitched 11 games for Seattle last season. Since then, he’s been claimed off waivers twice by the Cubs, twice by Texas and once by Philadelphia.

