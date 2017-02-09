Senate pledges to keep negotiating budget plan

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Senate convenes again after a less-than-productive day trying to advance its budget compromise.

Republicans and Democrats have negotiated for weeks on a plan to try to end a deadlock dating to 2015 on a state budget with Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Democratic Senate President John Cullerton called for votes on parts of the proposal Wednesday. Non-contentious measures were OK’d by wide margins — but only with Democratic support on a package that’s supposed to have bipartisan backing.

The Senate convenes again Thursday. Republicans say they’re not ready to vote on any piece of the wide-ranging plan until it’s all been agreed to.

It’s the Senate’s last day of work before Rauner lays out another budget plan next Wednesday. It will be for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

–Associated Press