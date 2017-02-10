Health centers sue Rauner over abortion-notification law

SPRINGFIELD — Eighteen Illinois women’s health organizations have sued Gov. Bruce Rauner over a law requiring pregnancy centers to tell patients about the benefits of abortion despite conscience-based objections.

Thomas Olp is an attorney for the Thomas More Society . It filed the lawsuit Thursday in Sangamon County.

The measure requiring the dispensing of abortion information changed a 1977 law allowing health care professionals to refuse services they consider morally objectionable.

The law took effect Jan. 1. Olp says it violates the First Amendment’s speech protection.

He says there’s no reason to require health centers to impart the information. He says information about abortion is readily available.

The lawsuit claims the law’s only intent it to interfere with alerting women that abortion is not the only solution to a problem pregnancy.

The Thomas More Society describes itself as a “not-for-profit, national public interest law firm dedicated to restoring respect in law for life, family, and religious liberty.”

A spokeswoman for Gov. Bruce Rauner declined comment.

–Associated Press