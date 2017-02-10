RSO announces 2017-18 season

The Rockford Symphony Orchestra has announced an expanded lineup for its 2017-18 season.

The Classics Series kicks off Oct. 1 with “The Universe at an Exhibition” featuring featuring Modest Mussorgsky, arr. Maurice Ravel, Pictures at an Exhibition accompanied by celestial NASA images provided by Dr. Jose Francisco Salgado. The Classics season will conclude with a salute to Leonard Bernstein in honor of his 100th Birthday.

The RSO also announced an expanded Pops Series for the next season, starting with the “Wizard of Oz” Oct. 27. The Hollywood classic will be shown on a large screen projection in its entirety with the orchestra playing the entire soundtrack live, the first production of its kind in Rockford.

“We are pleased to announce exciting additions to 2017-18 season, with a first of its kind performance and an expanded Pop series with added family-friendly programming,” said RSO Music Director and Conductor Steven Larsen. “Next season’s program is a blend of the great composers and 20th-century influencers, large scale productions, masterworks and new discoveries. Every concert will highlight the magnificence of music, the excellence of the RSO in our community and the joy of coming together to hear a live performance in the beautiful Coronado, celebrating its 90th Birthday.”

Subscriptions or more information are available by calling 815-965-0049 or visiting rockfordsymphony.com.

–Staff report