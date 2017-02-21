2 thoughts on “Online Edition | Feb. 22

  • Maureen Cronin
    Feb 22, 2017 at 9:13 am
    I worked at RRT in 1996-97. So sorry to hear of Frank’s death. I worked with Susie J. on distribution and mailing, a bit on sales which was just getting organized. Joe Baker was a gem in the office at that time too. Marilyn was doing the accounting.

    I was introduced to the arts life in Rockford at the time. I worked part-time at Beloit as director of the arts series.

    Please let me know if Susie is still with the RRT and if not if she’s still living in Rockford on Soper Avenue.

    Best to all of you during this difficult time. Keep RRT going! It’s a treasure for the city.

    • Editorial StaffPost author
      Feb 23, 2017 at 2:47 pm
      Susan retired just around two years ago now, Maureen. But as far as we know, she’s still in the same place!

