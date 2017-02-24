Park district’s Smith elected to statewide post

SPRINGFIELD – Tyler Smith, Commissioner of the Rockford Park District, was recently elected to the Illinois Association of Park Districts’ (IAPD) Board of Trustees.

As an IAPD Trustee, Smith will assist the association with its mission of advancing Illinois park districts, forest preserves, conservation, recreation and special recreation agencies in their ability to preserve natural resources and improve the quality of life for all people in Illinois. He will work with the 19-member board to advise the association in providing service, research, advocacy, public awareness and educational programs to its membership of 359 park, recreation and conservation agencies and more than 100 affiliated business partners.

“Tyler has a wealth of knowledge that makes him an incredible advocate for parks, recreation and conservation both locally and statewide,” said Peter Murphy, IAPD President and Chief Executive Officer. “The commitment and enthusiasm he gives to the park district field are unparalleled, and I know that Illinois park districts, forest preserves and recreation agencies will thrive with his presence on the IAPD Board.”

Smith serves on the IAPD/Illinois Park and Recreation Association Joint Legislative Committee.

He was elected to the Rockford Park District board in 2009, and he was reelected to a six-year term in 2015. He served as President of the board from 2013-2015. He was elected President of the Illinois Landscape Contractors Association for 2008 and 2009 and served on the ILCA board from 1998 – 2009. He served as ILCA Secretary-Treasurer in 2005 and 2006, and recently completed a term as Vice President. Smith is a past President of the Natural Land Institute in Rockford and Klehm Arboretum.

IAPD was established in 1928 and is the oldest state association for parks, recreation and conservation in America. The association serves more than 2,100 elected park, recreation and forest preserve district board members who govern nearly 360 agencies employing 40,000 individuals.

IAPD strives to improve Illinois’ quality of life through park districts, forest preserves, conservation and recreation agencies by establishing grants and other new revenue streams for park land, facilities and services; educating the public about the positive effects parks and recreation have on communities; and meeting the problem of decreasing open space in Illinois.

–IAPD