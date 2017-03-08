Boylan prom rule book faces backlash
ROCKFORD — A city high school is being accused of body shaming after releasing guidelines on how girls should dress for the prom.
Boylan Catholic High School in Rockford has issued a 21-page rule book — complete with pictures — on what is and isn’t acceptable at this year’s prom.
But the guidelines have ruffled feathers with a line that reads: “Some girls may wear the same dress but due to body types, one dress may be acceptable while the other is not.”
Body image and media expert Robyn Goodman of the University of Florida tells the Rockford Register Star that line supports discrimination and body shaming because girls don’t have a choice on how their bodies are made.
Boylan President Amy Ott told the newspaper the guidelines are meant to help girls, not hurt them.
–Associated Press
One thought on “Boylan prom rule book faces backlash”
This us not body shaming, this is teaching our girls that they are more than their body! I think all schools should make better rules as to how much skin our young girls can show.