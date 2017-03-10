Caterpillar denies it broke tax laws
WASHINGTON — Caterpillar is denying that it broke federal tax laws a week after its headquarters and other facilities were raided by the Internal Revenue Service and other federal agencies.
The exact reason for the raids remains unclear, but Caterpillar told the Securities and Exchange Commission in a filing last month that the IRS had notified the company it owed $2 billion in additional taxes because of profits from a Swiss unit.
In a release Friday, the company said, “Caterpillar takes very seriously its obligation to follow tax law and pay what it owes.”
Caterpillar Inc. said it disagrees with the position of the IRS and that it is cooperating with requests from investigators for information.
No charges have been filed against company, which is based in Peoria. At least one shareholder has filed a lawsuit against the company as a result of the federal action.
–Associated Press
One thought on “Caterpillar denies it broke tax laws”
TNYT 3/10/17 Page B6 PROFITABLE COMPANIES THAT PAID NO TAXES: HERE’S HOW THEY DID IT by PATRICIA COHEN
This is just the list of those corporations detailed in the column.
“Who are the biggest beneficiaries?
Companies with the biggest tax subsidies over the eight years, the institute’s report said, included:
AT&T ($38.1 billion)
Wells Fargo ($31.4 billion)
JPMorgan Chase ($22.2 billion)
Verizon ($21.1 billion)
IBM ($17.8 billion)
General Electric ($15.4 billion)
Exxon Mobil ($12.9 billion)
Boeing ($11.9 billion)
Proctor & Gamble ($8.5 billion)
Twenty-First Century Fox ($7.6 billion)
Time Warner ($7.6 billion)
Goldman Sachs ($5.5 billion)
Previously reportd lsewhere.
Companies convicted of felonies in the United States.
Archer Daniels Midland
BAE[1]
Bankers Trust
BP
British Airways
Daiwa Bank
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
General Electric
Hoechst AG
International Paper
Louisiana Pacific
Samsung
Sears, Roebuck & Company
Tyson Foods
Waste Management, Inc
Where does Caterpillar stand among these two groups ?