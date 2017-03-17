New director for Arts Council

The Rockford Area Arts Council (RAAC) announced Sharon Nesbit-Davis has been named Executive Director.

Nesbit-Davis has been RAAC’s Interim Director since August of 2016, having previously served as Education and Engagement Director for 21 years. Prior to that post, she worked as an Artist in Residence for the Illinois Arts Council and RAAC.

“The Rockford Area Arts Council Board is both honored and excited to announce Sharon Nesbit-Davis as the new Executive Director,” said Doug Mark, Chairman of the RAAC Board. “Sharon has a wonderful history working with the Arts Council in programming, grants and running the summer Arts Place programs. She brings so much positive energy, creative ideas and passion to the job that we will all benefit from her leadership.”

“I am honored the board appointed me Executive Director, and grateful I am not doing this alone,” Nesbit-Davis said in a statement. “We are a small staff, but we have hundreds of devoted members, a committed Board of Directors, and an incredible arts community. Together we are developing plans to increase and expand arts opportunities for everyone. It’s an exciting year ahead.”

The Rockford Area Arts Council supports, promotes, and develops the arts for everyone in the Northern Illinois region. RAAC says its vision is to be the lead organization for leveraging arts and culture as catalysts for community, economic and educational development.

In September of 2017, RAAC will kick off the beginning of its 30th year serving the Northern Illinois region.

–Staff report