Sox catcher Soto goes on 10-day disabled list

CLEVELAND — The Chicago White Sox have placed catcher Geovany Soto on the 10-day disabled list because of an inflamed right elbow. They purchased the contract of catcher Kevan Smith from Triple-A Charlotte.

Soto is batting .267 with three home runs and five RBIs in five games. He was a late scratch from Wednesday’s lineup. He signed a minor league contract with the White Sox in January after playing in only 26 games last season with the Los Angeles Angels because of knee injuries.

Soto is 34 years old and a nine-year veteran who played for the White Sox in 2015. He has also played for the Cubs, Texas and Oakland.

Smith batted .438 with nine RBIs in four games with Charlotte. He made his major league debut with the White Sox last season, batting .125 in seven games.

–Associated Press