St. Anthony gets ‘B’ grade from healthcare safety firm

OSF St. Anthony Medical Center received a “B” grade by Leapfrog Goup, a national patient safety watchdog.

The grade, on a traditional A-F scale, puts OSF in the top third of hospitals in the state.

“We proudly accept this grade from independent watchdog, Leapfrog, as a strong measurement of what we have accomplished,” says medical center President Paula Carynski. “Patient safety is always at the forefront of everything we do at OSF Saint Anthony, but our team also understands and embraces our need for continuous improvement and that our journey to excellence is never done.”

Developed under the guidance of an expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year.

It is calculated by top patient safety experts, peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

UW Health’s SwedishAmerican and MercyHealth’s Rockford Memorial hospitals both received “C” grades. Beloit Memorial Hospital was the recipient of an “A” rating.

For more information visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

–Staff report