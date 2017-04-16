Grant to boost travel for Western students

MACOMB — College students and faculty in western Illinois will get more travel abroad opportunities because of a U.S. Department of Education grant.

In a Friday news release, Western Illinois University officials said the grant of over $400,000 will benefit their school and also Spoon River College in Canton.

WIU officials are directing the grant, which covers three years of academic travel.

Faculty members at the university have already developed travel opportunities to Puerto Rico and Ecuador. Seven students will study abroad in those two locations this summer.

School officials say it’s a good opportunity for students to emphasize global perspectives.

