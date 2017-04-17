Edwards, Cabrera back for Cubs, Sox

CHICAGO — Right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. was activated from the bereavement list by the Chicago Cubs ahead of Monday night’s series opener against Milwaukee.

Edwards has pitched 4.2 scoreless innings in five appearances, allowing one hit, walking three and striking out four. He was placed on the bereavement list on Friday and missed three games.

Chicago cleared a roster spot by placing infielder Tommy La Stella on the bereavement list. La Stella is 1 for 4 with an RBI double and two walks in six games.

White Sox Cabrera reinstated from paternity list

NEW YORK — Chicago White Sox outfielder Melky Cabrera has been reinstated from the paternity list before the opener of a three-game series against the New York Yankees.

Cabrera missed three games in Minnesota to return to Chicago for the birth of his fourth child, daughter Mianna. The left fielder was back in the lineup Monday night, batting third against his original team.

To clear a roster spot, the White Sox optioned outfielder Willy Garcia to Triple-A Charlotte after Sunday’s win over the Twins.

Cabrera began the night batting .258 with four doubles and two RBIs in eight games.

–Associated Press