Officials already tweaking new license plates

SPRINGFIELD — State officials say that they’re making changes to Illinois’ newly-designed license plates to make them easier to read.

The State Journal-Register reports Secretary of State Jesse White’s office has received complaints.

The new licenses, designed by White’s office, were rolled out in January. White says the old plates were becoming less reflective, making them harder for authorities to see.

The new plates feature Chicago’s skyline, a barn with a windmill, the Capitol and part of Abraham Lincoln’s face.

But some, including Caryn King of Springfield, have criticized the new plates. They object to the design combination and say it’s hard to read.

White’s spokesman Dave Druker says future batches of new plates will have darker ink, among other changes. The office will gradually send replacements for passenger vehicles at no extra cost.

–Associated Press