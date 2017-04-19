Group: Rauner deceived Illinois voters on abortion stance

CHICAGO — An abortion-rights group says Gov. Bruce Rauner broke a campaign promise when he pledged last week to veto legislation to expand coverage for abortion and ensure the procedure remains legal in Illinois.

Personal PAC on Wednesday made public a questionnaire the Republican completed as a candidate for governor in 2014.

In it, Rauner said that if elected he would sign legislation to ensure access to abortion if federal law allowing it is overturned. Rauner also said Illinois should cover abortions for state employees and Medicaid recipients.

.@GovRauner abandons IL women again. Lied to his pro-choice GOP supporters who took out full-page ad in 2014 saying he was pro-choice.#twill pic.twitter.com/koA2YooOWu — Rep Sara Feigenholtz (@StateRepSara) April 14, 2017

But a Rauner spokeswoman said last week he opposes a measure pending in the state Legislature. She cited “sharp divisions of opinion of taxpayer funding of abortion.”

Personal PAC President Terry Cosgrove says Rauner “deceived the voters of Illinois.”

Rauner’s political team didn’t immediately comment.

–Associated Press