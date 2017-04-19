Spring ArtScene returns to Rockford

Rockford embraces its artistic roots this weekend as the 15th Annual Spring ArtScene moves into town.

ArtScene features works from a wide variety of techniques spread throughout more than 30 locations across the city. The annual event, along with its autumn counterpart, attracts thousands of artists art lovers to the streets of the Forest City.

“ArtScene is a very important event for Rockford,” said J.R. Kortman Center for Design’s Jerry Kortman. “And it’s very important now because everything is being underfunded for the arts, in towns and in the schools.”

Presented by the Rockford Area Arts Council, ArtScene continues to draw the support of dozens of community partners to showcase paintings, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry and more.

One of those partners, the Rockford Art Guild, will present “Art through the Ages” at the Trinity Lutheran Activity Center, 215 N. 1st St. Seventeen artists will be on display at the Guild’s event, including established and emerging artists from the community.

The Guild’s Pam Parkinson says its new venue will allow more visitors to come see their display this year: “The new location offers plenty of off-street parking, and a larger area for the exhibitors.”

Kortman says ArtScene offers a kind of one-on-one exposure persons in the community need in order to continue supporting local arts.

“This lets people in the community see what good artists we have here and what kind of talent we have, and how important that is to the community as a whole.”

ArtScene runs from 5-9 p.m. Friday and 4-9 p.m. Saturday.

–Staff report

Spring ArtScene Locations

317 Studio & Gallery 317 Market Street 815-315-7000 Ameriprise Financial 6870 Rote Road, Suite 102 815-708-6112 510 Threads/EuroStyle+ 510 E. State Street 815-914-6373 Abreo Restaurant 515 E. State Street (upstairs loft gallery) 815-968-9463 Art Matters Artist Coop 505 N. Madison Street (NE corner Madison & Prairie Streets) 815-262-5201 Bennie’s Cleaners 126 N. First Street 815-964-3070 Clabough Photography 136 N. First Street 815-979-3917 Ingrid Dohm Studio @ The Farmette Grangette 1764 Squaw Prairie Road, Belvidere 815-282-3184 Garrison School Lofts 419 John Street, Loft #111 815-985-5930 Healthy Habits Wellness Boutique 6340 E. Riverside Blvd 779-423-2461 House of Oddities 510 Market Street 815-519-9450 Irish Rose Saloon 519 E. State Street 815-964-0480 Kortman Gallery 107 N. Main Street 815-968-0123 Leaf River Woodcrafters 244 E. Riverside Blvd 630-552-5399 Lucette Salon & Spa 508 E. State Street 815-986-1550 Minglewood 333 E. State Street 815-961-1795 North Main Studios 2500 N. Main Street (Door 4 South/2nd Floor) Octane Interlounge 124 N. Main Street 815-965-4012 The Olympic Tavern 2327 N. Main Street 815-962-8758 Rockford Area Arts Council @ The Shumway Gallery 713 E. State Street 815-963-6765 Rockford Art Museum 711 N. Main Street 815-972-2865 Rockford Baha’i Center 1650 N. Alpine Road 815-978-6464 Rockford University Art Gallery @ Clark Arts Center 5050 E. State Street 815-226-4105 Trinity Lutheran Learning Center 215 N. First Street 815-544-5345 The Underground @ under Kuma’s 418 E. State Street 815-979-1944

Midtown District

Just Goods Listening Room 201 7th Street 815-965-8903 Midtown District Office 203 7th Street 815-871-1421 Midtown “Pop-Up” Gallery 216 7th Street 815-871-1421 Horseflower’s Creative Hotspot 1019 3rd Avenue 815-501-2375 Katie’s Cup 502 7th Street 815-914-5998 Irish Pub 1021 5th Avenue 815-871-1421 Spot Café 628 7th Street 815-871-1421 Emmanuel Lutheran Church 920 Third Avenue 815-963-4815

For more information visit springartscene.com.