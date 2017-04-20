GPS, Food Bank announce 1M pounds donated

On April 24, GPS Faith Community and Grace Lutheran Church, in partnership with the Northern Illinois Food Bank, will mark the 100th Mobile Food Pantry they have provided, offering food assistance to those in need in the community.

GPS says over 1,000,000 pounds of food has been distributed to guests over a 10 year period. The joint Mobile Food Pantry program began in 2007. On each pantry day, held 6-10 times per year, a truck with 10,000 pounds of food, much of it meat, arrives at Grace Lutheran Church, 343 Grand Ave. in Loves Park.

That food is distributed by 30 or more volunteers from area churches, businesses and service organizations. Two-hundred families from the Loves Park and Machesney Park and northern communities gather for a hot meal, community and an opportunity to fill their cupboards and freezers.

Area businesses and organizations are encouraged to become partners with GPS Faith Community and Grace Lutheran Church by sponsoring one Mobile Food Pantry and sending volunteers to help distribute the food. In the past, organizations such as Sudmo North America; Haffman’s North America; Danfoss; Loves Park Police Association; MasterCraft Exteriors; Raymond James and Associates; local school and scouting groups; and many others have sponsored pantries.

For information on sponsoring a Pantry, contact the GPS Faith Community office at 779-221-8491 or visit gpsfaith.com.

–Staff report