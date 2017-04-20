Puri Family YMCA opens next week

The YMCA of Rock River Valley is preparing to open its newest facility at 1475 S. Perryville Road.

The Puri Family YMCA will open its doors on April 29 and will be the Y’s first 24-hour facility in the Rock River Valley Region, with a 15,500 square foot facility that is being classified as a micro-Y. It will offer many amenities to help members pursue a healthy spirit, mind and body, says the Y.

Features include:

State-of-the-art healthy living center with the latest cardio and strength-training equipment

Dozens of free group exercise classes including cycling, Les Mills, Zumba, Pilates, and much more

Multi-generational space to serve families and seniors

On-site child watch area

As the Y prepares to open the new branch, there are several opportunities to get involved in the excitement.

Earth Day Volunteer Clean Up – April 22

Volunteers are needed on Earth Day, April 22, to spruce up landscaping at the new Puri Family YMCA. Volunteers will be spreading mulch, planting shrubs and bushes, and removing plants. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to noon.

Ribbon Cutting Event – April 25

The ribbon will be cut for the new facility along with the Rockford Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, April 25 at 4 p.m. Following the ribbon cutting, the Y will offer tours of the new facility. This will be the first opportunity to see inside the building.

Opening Day – April 29

Open house on Saturday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Y invites the community in to see its new facility. In addition to tours and free use of the branch on this day, the Y will also have activities for kids including inflatables. This will be the last day the Y is offering its Charter Member special rates and package.

The Puri Family YMCA is part of the YMCA of the Rock River Valley family of locations – one membership offers three locations to choose from.

For more information on the new Puri Family YMCA – and to see a progression of construction photos – visit rockriverymca.org/PuriFamilyY.

–The YMCA