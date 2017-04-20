Vintage Market applications open

The Rockford Vintage Market, entering its third year, is now accepting applications for their summer market.

The Vintage Market is looking for vendors with quality vintage, antique and repurposed items including home and garden goods, furniture, clothing, jewelry, art and children’s items.

Some “new” vintage looking items are acceptable, but the vintage items must make up 50 percent of the vendor’s merchandise at the market.

The market will also feature food, beverage and live musical performances by both Kristin Scholz and The Shufflers.

The Vintage Market will be held Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the site of the Rockford City Market, 100 N. Water St.

To apply, visit rockfordcitymarket.com/rockford-vintage-market. For questions, email rockfordvintagemarket@rrdp.org.

–Staff Report