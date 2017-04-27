2nd Kids At Heart benefit at Giovanni’s, May 12

Children’s Safe Harbor announced the agency’s Second Annual Kids At Heart Benefit, 5:30 p.m. May 12, at Giovanni’s, 610 N. Bell School Road.

Children’s Safe Harbor provides safe child exchange services to families in the state-line area free of charge. Families are ordered to services through the court, by agency referral or at the request of both parents.

Many of the families the agency serves are not only struggling with high-conflict divorce and family cases but also with issues like domestic violence, stalking, child abuse and sexual assault. Safe exchange services allow for children to continue relationships with both parents in a way that protects them from witnessing or falling victim to continued violence and abuse.

Children’s Safe Harbor recently had to suspend previously offered supervised visitation services due to the expiration of federal grant funding. The agency also faces additional economic hardship as a result of the steady decrease in county funding that is available.

Children’s Safe Harbor would like to invite the community to its event to help support the agency’s work. For more information on Children’s Safe Harbor services or its benefit, visit childrenssafeharbor.net.

–Children’s Safe Harbor