Just Goods hosts Theatre Series

On the second Monday in May Just Goods Fair Trade Store, 201 7th St., will host A Reader’s Theatre Series which showcases the contributions of African American playwrights. Some of the most talented actors in the area perform monologues and scenes from plays written by well-known and lesser known artists in this American art form. The Series is in its fourth year and is sponsored by Rockford Urban Ministries, Just Goods and supported by the Rockford Area Arts Council.

On Monday, May 15, from 6:30-7:45 p.m., actors will showcase a work by Rockford native, and award-winning playwright, Nathan Davis (son of George and Sharon Davis) from his trilogy The Refuge Plays – Protect the Beautiful Place set in southern Illinois; Lorraine Hansberry – Les Blancs, first major work by a black American playwright to focus on Africa; Langston Hughes – scene from his Gospel plays; Children’s Voices of the Ghetto – The Me Nobody Knows; Lonne Elder III, Ceremonies in Dark Old Men, survival and why black men and women “dance the dance they do”.

Each month coordinator/director Dorothy Paige-Turner introduces audiences to a minimum of ten very celebrated playwrights through the talents of Jenniel Wright, David Causey, George Davis, Richard Meeks, Carl Towns, Carla Towns, Coleen Martin Williams, Jackie Tenard, Climmie Durr, and Elbert James. Vocal music connects the monologues and scenes and allows audience members to sing along.

The performances are free. However, donations to the actors are appreciated. For more information go to Just Goods’ website or contact Dorothy Paige-Turner at 815-877-6582.

–Just Goods