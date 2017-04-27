Kiwanis 4th Budding Artists fundraiser

The Budding Artists Committee of Kiwanis Club of Rockford will present the Fourth Annual Budding Artists Gala Fundraiser celebrating young artists 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Club, 5151 Guilford Road.

During the social hour from 6-7 p.m. guests can mingle, guests can listen to a string trio of young musicians, enjoy hors d’oeuvres and browse the art that will be sold during the live auction. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on fresh and imaginative artwork by the high school art students during the live auction that starts at 7 p.m. Bidding starts at $100 for each piece.

Each participating student artist receives 50 percent of the sale price for his or her art and has the opportunity to apply for a Budding Artists Alpine Bank Higher Education Grant. Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit the participating art students, each participating high school art department and the Kiwanis Club of Rockford, which funds youth activities in the Rockford area.

Tickets are $50 per person and include live musical entertainment, an hors d’oeuvres buffet and the opportunity to bid on 22 pieces of art created by students from the six Rockford Public High Schools (D205), Boylan Catholic and Rockford Lutheran High Schools. Tickets can be purchased online at kiwanisclubofrockford.com or from any club member.

–Kiwanis Club of Rockford