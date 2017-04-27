Lincoln Log Cabin Historic Site seeking volunteers

LERNA — Illinois officials are seeking volunteers for an Abraham Lincoln historic site.

The Illinois Historic Preservation Agency is offering volunteer training session on May 6 and May 7 for the Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site in Lerna. Officials say volunteering opportunities include serving as tour guides, working in the visitor center or gift shop or doing behind-the-scenes work.

Officials say volunteers are a major factor in the site’s continued success. Those interested in volunteering should attend both sessions.

The log cabin was the 1840s home of Lincoln’s father and stepmother. It is south of Charleston.

–Associated Press