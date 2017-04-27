YMCA hosts annual Healthy Kids Day Friday

The YMCA of Rock River Valley is inviting the community for a event to inspire more kids to keep their minds and bodies active at the annual YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, the Y’s national initiative to improve health and wellbeing for kids and families. The Northeast and I.D. Pennock Family YMCA locations will host events on Friday, April 28, and Camp Winnebago YMCA will host a community event on Saturday.

YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, celebrated at over 1,600 Ys across the country by over 1.2 million participants, works to get more kids moving and learning, creating habits that they continue all summer long. When kids are out of school, they can face hurdles that prevent them from reaching their full potential. Research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids fall behind academically – this summer learning loss is more pronounced among students from low-income families. Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than the school year. As spring turns to summer, Healthy Kids Day is a powerful reminder not to let children idle away their summer days. Instead, the Y wants families to focus on “charging” kids up with enthusiasm for themselves and their potential.

“When a child is healthy, happy motivated, and excited something amazing is inevitably going to result,” says Bif Buchan, District Executive, YMCA of Rock River Valley. “We believe in the potential of all children, and we strive to help kids find that potential within themselves. A child’s development is never on vacation and Healthy Kids Day is a great opportunity to educate families and motivate kids to stay active in spirit, mind and body throughout the summer.”

For more information about Healthy Kids Day or to register visit rockriverymca.org.

–YMCA of the Rock River Valley