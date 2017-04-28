Education Tucker’s community legacy

Dr. Connie Tucker’s legacy in the city of Rockford is legendary. She served this community as a teacher at Lincoln Park School, Roosevelt and Wilson Junior High School. In addition, she was a counselor at Wilson Junior High School. After this, she served the following schools as principal: Dennis Early Childhood Center, Lathrop Elementary School and the initial principal of the Gifted Program at Washington Academy.

Upon retirement from Rockford Public Schools, she expanded her involvement of supervising college student teachers in northern Illinois. Her great dedication to education opportunities for all continued by establishing a trust to endow the Dr. Connie Tucker Scholarship.

The trust committee is proud to announce the first recipient of this scholarship. Miss Sara Lepek, a graduating senior of the Hampshire High School in Gilbert, will receive the very first education major scholarship for the fall of 2017. The committee is very pleased with the first time responses received from area high school seniors.

This annual scholarship will again accept applications next year from area high school seniors who plan to declare an education major in college in the fall of 2018. Counselors and principals from area high schools will be contacted with the details and application forms at that time.

The public is invited to participate in this endeavor by contributing monetary donations. All efforts are appreciated. These gifts are tax deductible. Any checks should be made to the Dr. Connie Tucker Scholarship Fund and mailed to the Dr. Connie Tucker Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 223, Rockford, IL 61107.

–Leta Gerber