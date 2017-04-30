Long-lost plaque marking Lincoln’s work at church is found

LINCOLN — The pastor of a central Illinois church says he’s thrilled a long-lost plaque marking Abraham Lincoln’s work at the site has been returned.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports a rumor circulated for years that the former president once practiced law at Lincoln Christian Church in Lincoln.

The Rev. Ron Otto says he was told the proof could be found on a plaque that once hung in the church. But the plaque went missing some 60 years ago.

It was returned to the church this week after an anonymous donor gave it to a group that’s collecting items for a new museum. The group returned it to the church.

According to the plaque, Lincoln worked as a lawyer and temporary judge at Lincoln Christian Church after the courthouse burned in 1857.

–Associated Press