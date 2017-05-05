Illinois senators OK internet privacy measure

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois senators have narrowly approved legislation to give individuals the right to find out what information online companies collect on them.

The proposal passed 31-21 on Thursday. It would also allow internet users to determine which third parties companies such as Facebook or Google are sharing their personal details with.

Companies would be required to post contact information for consumers interested in making an inquiry and respond within 30 days. Failure to comply could result in prosecution by the state attorney general or state’s attorney.

The measure is sponsored by Democratic Sen. Michael Hastings of Tinley Park. He says it would empower consumers amid the multibillion-dollar information industry by mandating that all companies collecting, maintaining and distributing data in Illinois comply with requests.

Republicans counter the plan would overburden businesses while doing little to protect consumers. The tech industry has almost universally opposed the proposal.

California passed a similar law in 2005.

–Associated Press