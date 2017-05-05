NIU to cut jobs, upkeep under budget woes

DEKALB — Northern Illinois University officials say cuts and deferred maintenance will be necessary to save money as the school faces a $35 million funding gap from the lack of a state budget.

The Daily Chronicle reports university President Doug Baker said in an email last month that the school must prepare for a worst-case scenario until the next fiscal year.

He said attrition won’t be enough to support the burden of personnel costs. Some staff members have been notified about how their employment will be affected, and other will hear about their job status this month.

University spokesman Joe King says scheduled repairs that aren’t creating safety problems or affecting operations will be deferred.

Baker says eased support from donors and other revenue generators will be key to closing the gap.

