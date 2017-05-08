Madigan names team to work with Rauner on budget

SPRINGFIELD — The Democratic speaker of the Illinois House has appointed envoys to find areas of compromise on a state budget deal with Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Speaker Michael Madigan said Monday that Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie of Chicago is one of four House Democrats who will seek common ground with the GOP administration on the state’s first full budget since 2015.

Democrats have sought cuts and a tax increase to deal with $12 billion in past-due bills. Rauner first wants tightened restrictions on workers’ compensation and a local property tax freeze.

The governor’s office did not immediately comment.

Democratic state Treasurer Michael Frerichs echoed Madigan’s concern in a separate statement Monday. He says the state’s credit worthiness could sink to junk status without a budget by the end of the month.

–Associated Press