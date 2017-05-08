UIS profs’ deal ends strike

SPRINGFIELD — University of Illinois-Springfield administrators and a union representing professors have reached a tentative contract agreement, ending a strike that started last week.

The University of Illinois Springfield United Faculty union represents nearly 170 tenured and tenure-track faculty members. Representatives of the school and the union announced the deal Sunday.

The strike started last Tuesday over issues including reappointment, tenure and promotions. Contract terms aren’t expected to be released until the contract is ratified. The union says that the deal establish greater transparency for the future.

The strike came during the final week of classes for the semester and the week before final exams. Those exams are expected to take place starting Monday as planned. The school says this Saturday’s commencement also is expected to take place as previously scheduled.

–Associated Press