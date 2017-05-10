Illinois high school bass fishing tournament postponed

CARLYLE — High water levels on Carlyle Lake in southern Illinois have forced the postponement of state high school bass fishing tournament.

The Illinois High School Association on Wednesday said the event that was planned for May 19 and 20 will be rescheduled for later this spring. The IHSA says its board of directors made the decision due to “potentially dangerous water levels” after talking with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which oversees the lake.

This isn’t the first time the IHSA has had to postpone the tournament. It was pushed back in 2011 and 2013 when storms produced high water levels.

IHSA Bass Fishing Administrator Kurt Gibson says Carlyle Lake has started to release water to lower its levels and a new tournament date should be scheduled soon.

–Associated Press